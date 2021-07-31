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All About Cicadas, More Than You Want To Know. Culinary Delights Up Close
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All About Cicadas, More Than You Want To Know. Culinary Delights Up Close
RT.com documentary, Cicadas v USA
How cicadas became a landmark and a cultural staple for the Eastern half of the United States
https://rtd.rt.com/films/cicadas-v-usa/
Cicadas v USA — the new film by RT Documentary — shows how people have formed an unusual bond with cicadas, how they celebrate the cicadas' emergence and eagerly wait for it every 17 years. When cicadas are all around, they are tough to ignore. During the high season, the sound of a cicada whirring is as intensive as the sound of the kitchen blender. "I am trying to counteract that sense of dread by trying to find that sense of wonder", says one of the residents.
Cicada enthusiasts are teaching other people to welcome the insects and appreciate them. Decomposed cicadas are part of the soil that feeds the trees that at one time fed them. Besides, a cicada's life can be a metaphor for human life — they are just as fragile, and their time on earth is also short and fleeting. So every minute should count for something. Yet they are very resilient, spending 17 years "in a covid-like "atmosphere of social distancing in the ground and only have a couple of weeks to enjoy themselves. They take full advantage of this time, and that's what people should do.
Doug Wechsler, a photographer, has been observing cicadas for years; he knows everything about their life cycle and where to find them. He even wrote a book about the cicada's life. They indeed are fascinating objects for observation. They hibernate as nymphs in the moist soil near untouched trees and lawns. Once the soil is warm enough, they crawl out and reveal their true self. Once they are out, they have three weeks to enjoy life, meet a partner and breed. How they managed to become such an essential part of people's lives — find out in the new film!
More than 3,000 species of periodical cicadas inhabit almost every continent, but 13- and 17-year periodical cicadas are only present in the eastern part of the United States. No wonder people have developed a special bond with this unfathomable insect – they study them, make cicada-inspired artwork, and even dedicate festivals to them. Many people believe a cicada's life is very similar to human life – it is just as fragile and fleeting. And watching cicadas is just another reminder to live that life to the fullest. Are cicadas that valuable both to people and the environment?
Cigarra, Cicada, Up Close and Loud, Muy cerca y en voz alta
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uWoCCgrl35aU/
Also something about a fascinating creature in the jungle that was in my room. a large homopterous insect with long transparent wings, occurring chiefly in warm countries. The male cicada makes a loud shrill droning noise by vibrating two membranes on its abdomen. The periodic cicadas spend most of their lives as underground nymphs, emerging only after 13 or 17 years, which may reduce losses by starving their predators and eventually emerging in huge numbers that overwhelm and satiate any remaining predators. The annual cicadas are species that emerge every year. Though these cicada have life cycles that can vary from one to nine or more years as underground larvae, their emergence above ground as adults is not synchronized so some appear every year.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cicada
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RT.com documentary, Cicadas v USA
How cicadas became a landmark and a cultural staple for the Eastern half of the United States
https://rtd.rt.com/films/cicadas-v-usa/
Cicadas v USA — the new film by RT Documentary — shows how people have formed an unusual bond with cicadas, how they celebrate the cicadas' emergence and eagerly wait for it every 17 years. When cicadas are all around, they are tough to ignore. During the high season, the sound of a cicada whirring is as intensive as the sound of the kitchen blender. "I am trying to counteract that sense of dread by trying to find that sense of wonder", says one of the residents.
Cicada enthusiasts are teaching other people to welcome the insects and appreciate them. Decomposed cicadas are part of the soil that feeds the trees that at one time fed them. Besides, a cicada's life can be a metaphor for human life — they are just as fragile, and their time on earth is also short and fleeting. So every minute should count for something. Yet they are very resilient, spending 17 years "in a covid-like "atmosphere of social distancing in the ground and only have a couple of weeks to enjoy themselves. They take full advantage of this time, and that's what people should do.
Doug Wechsler, a photographer, has been observing cicadas for years; he knows everything about their life cycle and where to find them. He even wrote a book about the cicada's life. They indeed are fascinating objects for observation. They hibernate as nymphs in the moist soil near untouched trees and lawns. Once the soil is warm enough, they crawl out and reveal their true self. Once they are out, they have three weeks to enjoy life, meet a partner and breed. How they managed to become such an essential part of people's lives — find out in the new film!
More than 3,000 species of periodical cicadas inhabit almost every continent, but 13- and 17-year periodical cicadas are only present in the eastern part of the United States. No wonder people have developed a special bond with this unfathomable insect – they study them, make cicada-inspired artwork, and even dedicate festivals to them. Many people believe a cicada's life is very similar to human life – it is just as fragile and fleeting. And watching cicadas is just another reminder to live that life to the fullest. Are cicadas that valuable both to people and the environment?
Cigarra, Cicada, Up Close and Loud, Muy cerca y en voz alta
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uWoCCgrl35aU/
Also something about a fascinating creature in the jungle that was in my room. a large homopterous insect with long transparent wings, occurring chiefly in warm countries. The male cicada makes a loud shrill droning noise by vibrating two membranes on its abdomen. The periodic cicadas spend most of their lives as underground nymphs, emerging only after 13 or 17 years, which may reduce losses by starving their predators and eventually emerging in huge numbers that overwhelm and satiate any remaining predators. The annual cicadas are species that emerge every year. Though these cicada have life cycles that can vary from one to nine or more years as underground larvae, their emergence above ground as adults is not synchronized so some appear every year.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cicada
Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
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