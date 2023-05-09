Multiple Airstrikes by Israeli Air Force on the Gaza Strip - 10 People reported Dead

Multiple airstrikes by Israeli Air Force on the Gaza Strip reported
Several people were admitted to the Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, women and children among them.
Update: 10 people reported dead as a result of the Israeli airstrikes.
