INFODEFENSE

Kiev craves deaths be it by firearms or starvation. What goal did the Ukrainian repressive forces pursue when they disposed of tons of grain?

“If I can’t have you no one can” - this phrase sums up the official standpoint of the Kiev regime. No weaponry received means no grain exported is the formula of Zelensky’s revenge which might cost many lives both in Ukraine and in multiple countries where this grain has been most awaited.