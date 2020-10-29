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Ask Seek and Knock - The Creator
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24 views • October 29, 2020
(Isaiah 40:28 [TS2009]) Did you not know? Have you not heard? The everlasting Elohim, יהוה, the Creator of the ends of the earth, neither faints nor is weary. His understanding is unsearchable.
Join us as we dig into scripture to find out just who the Creator really is, and just as important who he is not.
You can give to our ministry one of two ways,
You can go to https://www.kmsr1700am.com and give there or go to http://holyimpactministries.com and give there. May Yehovah Bless You..
Join us as we dig into scripture to find out just who the Creator really is, and just as important who he is not.
You can give to our ministry one of two ways,
You can go to https://www.kmsr1700am.com and give there or go to http://holyimpactministries.com and give there. May Yehovah Bless You..
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