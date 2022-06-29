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Urgent Prophetic Warning for America!Pockets of Desolation & Pockets of Salvation
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warning-for-america/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, I heard The LORD say that, "America will be severely tested;" that, "many will lose their lives, but that a Remnant will be saved."