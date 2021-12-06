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How an AK-47 rifle works, mechanical animation
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494 views • December 06, 2021
The AK-47 is the most mass-produced rifle in the world. The military version will fire full-automatic (so you can miss your target with all 30 bullets in 3 seconds), but the civilian version just fires once with ever pull of the trigger (just a carbine, or semi-auto repeating rifle). Firing 1 bullet only -- saves you on ammo !
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