BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Spies - מרגלים - of Gush Katif - Part 4 of 4 - EXPULSION - גירוש גוש קטיף
The Street Jew
The Street Jew
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • September 25, 2020
The Spies of Gush Katif - Part 4 - גירוש גוש קטיף

In this video we see how the alleged "hero's" of the "settlement movement" were actually complicit and working with the government behind the scenes to remove the Jewish presence in the Gaza area. We were told this would lead to peace; but it only lead to rockets being launched into "Israel proper" from the very areas the Jews were removed from. These rocket attacks continue to this very day.

PLEASE VISIT - http://en.gushkatifmuseum.com/ - The Gush Katif Museum

Gush Katif Commemoration Center - http://www.mkatif.org/Web/En/Katif/GushkatifSettlement/Default.aspx

Gush Katif - Wikipedia Link - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gush_Katif

Perpetuating and Exacerbating this situation is the "relief" agency UNRWA - https://www.unrwa.org/ - besides of course Hamas backed by Iran

Any questions or comments and if you would like to learn more contact me - [email protected]

KEYWORDS - Moshe Ilia, Moshe Shchor, Moshe Cohen, Yaki Savir, Yesha Council, Mercaz Harav, Zambish, Zeev Hever, Avraham Shapira, EXPULSION, Gush Katif, Gaza Strip, UNRWA, Israel Borders, Street Jew, Spies, Meraglim, Rabbi, Zionist, United Nations, Palestine, Zionism, Middle East, Gaza, Hamas, Arab, Iran, Israel
Keywords
iranisraelmiddle eastpalestinezionistzionismunited nationsrabbigazahamasspiesgaza stripexpulsionunrwaarabstreet jewisrael bordersgush katifavraham shapirazeev heverzambishmercaz haravyesha councilmeraglim
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
War Department Prepares FORTRESS America Plan for 90-Day Homeland War Survival

War Department Prepares FORTRESS America Plan for 90-Day Homeland War Survival

Douglas Harrington
Japan&#8217;s Emergency Appeal Is a Wake-Up Call: Every Japanese Citizen Should Be a Prepper

Japan’s Emergency Appeal Is a Wake-Up Call: Every Japanese Citizen Should Be a Prepper

Mike Adams
Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos (Even If You&#8217;re Not Fully Prepared)

Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos (Even If You’re Not Fully Prepared)

Mike Adams
Heirloom seeds: A practical addition to any emergency preparedness plan

Heirloom seeds: A practical addition to any emergency preparedness plan

HRS Editors
The Pentagon&#8217;s 90-Day Doomsday Plan Should Be Your Wake-Up Call

The Pentagon’s 90-Day Doomsday Plan Should Be Your Wake-Up Call

Mike Adams
Prepping with foldable solar panels: The emergency power source that keeps you connected when SHTF

Prepping with foldable solar panels: The emergency power source that keeps you connected when SHTF

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy