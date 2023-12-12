[Dec 5, 2018] TFR - 138 - Revolutionary Radio with Rob Skiba: Open Lines 2

We did Open Lines again for this show. The topics we discussed ranged from the “Lying in State” ceremony of George H. W. Bush, to dealing with the “spirit of X-mess,” to the demon controlling ring of Solomon, to flat Earth, to dinosaurs and our ability to diagnose ourselves by looking into the human eye and more.

website: robskiba.com/list





http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy