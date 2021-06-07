© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deep Cleansing of the DNA
Follow
0
Share
Report
134 views • June 07, 2021
As I looked at the DNA of man through the generations, the Holy Spirit began to reveal that man has been attempting to return to Eden since the trauma of being banned. Fallen Sons of God have deceived us into deeper and deeper perverse worship in our attempts to return to our former glory. So much began than that continues to impact our lives and emotions today.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.