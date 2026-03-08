BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SDA Blood Moon Prophecy Fulfillls. Natural Disasters, BC Fireball Comet, Iran Quake & Brazil Floods
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
49 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • 2 days ago

Seventh Day Adventist Christian preacher prophesied (predicted) that natural disasters would happen on March 3, 2026 and that is exactly what happened. Tornadoes hit southwest Michigan. 4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Iran Amid Intensifying Israeli And US Strikes. Rare magnitude 4.9 earthquake rattles rural Louisiana, marking strongest in state’s history. With more than 1,000 reports of shaking so far, the USGS says residents as far north as Shreveport, along with some in southern Arkansas and western Texas, have felt the tremors. David House of Saving Health Ministries.


Blood Worm Moon March 3, 2026 @ 6am. 6 Planets Visible @ 6pm In USA On Feb 28. Wormwood SDA Pastors https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TJgieqRanKg&t=459s \


Walls of Mud Devastate Southeast Brazil in Deadly Floods. Heavy rain is taking a deadly toll in southeastern Brazil. Flooding and landslides have wiped out homes in the state of Minas Gerais. Search and rescue teams are working to find survivors in the hard-hit city of Juiz de Fora, but more rain is slowing their efforts. Here’s the latest. Record rainfall hits Dallas–Fort Worth as storms flood highways across North Texas. Boater missing after capsizing in southern Indiana floodwater while trying to help others


Blood moon in the sky overnight, but western Washington faced cloud cover. Lunar eclipse may not be visible Tuesday in Bay Area due to cloud cover.


Bright light seen in B.C.'s night sky was a 'fireball' meteor, NASA confirms. High velocity can make small objects like meteors visible in the night sky, says expert. NASA says meteor that lit up Vancouver sky was travelling 100 times speed of sound. Fireball and sonic boom over Vancouver was likely meteor.


4 dead, 12 hurt in suspected tornadoes in southwest Michigan. Four people were killed and 12 others injured when tornadoes ripped through southwest Michigan Friday, the state's deadliest outbreak of violent weather this century.


#Prophecy

#Comet

#Iran

#Brazil

#BloodMoon

#Fireball

#BritishColumbia

#Canada

#Louisiana

#NaturalDisaster


#WormMoon

#BibleProphecy

#FullMoon

#NewMoon

#LunarEclipse

#SolarEclipse


#SDA

#Adventist

#EllenWhite

#JohnLomacang

#BibleProphecy


#SDAChurch


#SeventhDayAdventist

#ChurchAndState

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Sabbath

#4AngelsMessage

#SavingHealthMinistries "


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love

Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o

Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries

Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144

Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth

Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1769110716

Cash App: $Mrdhouse

Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House 757-955-6871


Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO Box 461

La Crosse, VA 23950

Keywords
bible prophecylunar eclipsesigns in the heavensblood moon prophecyblood worm moonlunar eclipse 2026total lunar eclipse marchmarch 3 blood moonrare blood moon 2026full moon eclipse march 2026worm moon total eclipse2026 blood mooneclipse sunrise phenomenonblood moon bible prophecyiran earthquakebrazil flood disasterbritish columbia meteorlouisiana earthquakemichigan tornadodallas floodingfireball meteorvancouver meteor
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump says ending Iran war a &#8220;mutual&#8221; decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Trump says ending Iran war a “mutual” decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Willow Tohi
Prosecution memo reveals Epstein ran a pyramid scheme of sexual exploitation, leveraging victims as recruiters

Prosecution memo reveals Epstein ran a pyramid scheme of sexual exploitation, leveraging victims as recruiters

Jacob Thomas
Trump announces energy pledge with major tech firms to cover AI power costs

Trump announces energy pledge with major tech firms to cover AI power costs

Laura Harris
Global academics sound alarm on age verification: A dangerous path toward mass surveillance

Global academics sound alarm on age verification: A dangerous path toward mass surveillance

Patrick Lewis
Beyond the prepping basics: Safeguarding your sanity when disaster strikes

Beyond the prepping basics: Safeguarding your sanity when disaster strikes

Zoey Sky
Trump refuses to sign any legislation until Senate passes voter ID bill

Trump refuses to sign any legislation until Senate passes voter ID bill

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy