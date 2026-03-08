SDA Blood Moon Prophecy Fulfillls. Natural Disasters, BC Fireball Comet, Iran Quake & Brazil Floods

Seventh Day Adventist Christian preacher prophesied (predicted) that natural disasters would happen on March 3, 2026 and that is exactly what happened. Tornadoes hit southwest Michigan. 4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Iran Amid Intensifying Israeli And US Strikes. Rare magnitude 4.9 earthquake rattles rural Louisiana, marking strongest in state’s history. With more than 1,000 reports of shaking so far, the USGS says residents as far north as Shreveport, along with some in southern Arkansas and western Texas, have felt the tremors. David House of Saving Health Ministries.





Blood Worm Moon March 3, 2026 @ 6am. 6 Planets Visible @ 6pm In USA On Feb 28. Wormwood SDA Pastors https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TJgieqRanKg&t=459s \





Walls of Mud Devastate Southeast Brazil in Deadly Floods. Heavy rain is taking a deadly toll in southeastern Brazil. Flooding and landslides have wiped out homes in the state of Minas Gerais. Search and rescue teams are working to find survivors in the hard-hit city of Juiz de Fora, but more rain is slowing their efforts. Here’s the latest. Record rainfall hits Dallas–Fort Worth as storms flood highways across North Texas. Boater missing after capsizing in southern Indiana floodwater while trying to help others





Blood moon in the sky overnight, but western Washington faced cloud cover. Lunar eclipse may not be visible Tuesday in Bay Area due to cloud cover.





Bright light seen in B.C.'s night sky was a 'fireball' meteor, NASA confirms. High velocity can make small objects like meteors visible in the night sky, says expert. NASA says meteor that lit up Vancouver sky was travelling 100 times speed of sound. Fireball and sonic boom over Vancouver was likely meteor.





4 dead, 12 hurt in suspected tornadoes in southwest Michigan. Four people were killed and 12 others injured when tornadoes ripped through southwest Michigan Friday, the state's deadliest outbreak of violent weather this century.





