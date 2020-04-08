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Welcome to the Coronavirus Police State
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589 views • April 08, 2020
The recent COVID-19 pandemic has led to a great many measures being introduced that look a whole lot like a medical police state. People are confined to their homes, only allowed to leave for 'essential' purchases, all non-essential businesses have shutdown, surveillance measures have been introduced and a number of individual rights have been suspended.
While a significant number of people are just waiting for everything to "go back to normal," willingly obeying the lockdown orders with zeal and calling out and shaming those who don't, others citing precedent from events like 9/11 can see that there is no back-to-normal. This is the new normal. Once the coronavirus recedes, as it inevitably will, what incentive is there for governments to turn everything back to how it was, giving up the powers of control they so easily instituted?
Welcome to the medical police state, where your individual rights take a backseat to a non-issue virus no deadlier than the flu. Join us on this episode of Objective:Health where we hash it out.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
While a significant number of people are just waiting for everything to "go back to normal," willingly obeying the lockdown orders with zeal and calling out and shaming those who don't, others citing precedent from events like 9/11 can see that there is no back-to-normal. This is the new normal. Once the coronavirus recedes, as it inevitably will, what incentive is there for governments to turn everything back to how it was, giving up the powers of control they so easily instituted?
Welcome to the medical police state, where your individual rights take a backseat to a non-issue virus no deadlier than the flu. Join us on this episode of Objective:Health where we hash it out.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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