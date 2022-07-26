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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 25, 2022 - Map, Music, Text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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70 views • July 26, 2022

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 25, 2022


▪️ Ukrainian formations shelled the village of Alekseevka in Glushkovsky district, Kursk Region, Russia. No casualties reported as a result of the incident.


▪️ Russian Armed Forces hit AFU servicemen positions in Yastrubyne, Hrabovs'ke and Volodymyrivka in Sumy Region.


▪️ Russian artillery struck enemy deployment points in Kharkiv. Territorial Defence Forces’ garrison was destroyed in the local Officers' House in Bashyrivka.


▪️ Near Borshchova Russian special units conducted a raid on enemy positions and eliminated several servicemen.


▪️ Ukrainian tactical aviation continues flights from the airfield in Myrhorod. At least three Su-24/25 aircrafts are on patrol every day.


▪️ The most intense fighting is taking place in the vicinity of Pokrovs'ke. Having liberated the southern outskirts, Wagner PMC’s assault units continue to break down the defence lines inside the village.


▪️ Bakhmuts'ke is being stormed to the north of Pokrovs'ke from Volodymyrivka direction. This settlement is the gateway to Soledar.


▪️ Vuhlehirsʹka TES is still under AFU control. The command abandoned the rank-and-file personnel and left the area of the power plant.


▪️ Allied Forces´ units entered Novoluhans'ke. The assault and mopping up continues. The advance of Russian troops is complicated by mines on the main routes.


▪️ Ukrainian formations are continuously shelling DPR and LPR territories. Civilians were killed in Horlivka and Yehorivka


▪️ AFU Command continues to accumulate forces for an offensive in Mykolaiv-Kriviy Rih direction. AFU’s 60th Separate Infantry Brigade is being remanned near Osokorіvka.


▪️ Preparing for an offensive AFU are firing at Russian Armed Forces’ positions on the line of contact.


▪️ During the day, Russian troops launched a missile strike on AFU facility in Kyiv Region.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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