Covering up the Hidden Alien Influence: Masquerade of Angels or Disguised Penitentiary?

SOURCES: Masquerade of Angels "Eve Lorgen"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ke2E9HpEwIA





Eve Lorgen's website: https://evelorgen.com/wp/

Karla Turner's website: https://www.zersetzung.org/www-karlaturner-org





REFERENCES:

Karla Turner: "Into the Fringe: A true Story of Alien Abduction"

https://tinyurl.com/fhsst3vv

Karla Turner: "Masquerade of Angels: The Dark Side of UFO Abductions"

https://tinyurl.com/5ah8ztan

Karla Turner: "Taken: Inside the Alien-Human Abduction Agenda"

https://tinyurl.com/u9njwbey

Barbara Bartholic: "Barbara: The Story of a Ufo Investigator"

https://tinyurl.com/4uxyy7nk

Eve Lorgen: "Horus Ra As The Archontic Alien Parasite"

https://tinyurl.com/2ej9u4uf





FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b





WATCH:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

"Traps in the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/2s4aacdz





!!! MUST WATCH !!!

Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm





SEE ALSO:

Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CyNUc5CROI

Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwDIRMuUTxI

Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E933TEzNHEM

Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yCHvN_JRk4





Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM





Reddit post: "I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap." http://tinyurl.com/msr7ryu5