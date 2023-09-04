Burning Man 2023 Disaster

Food and fuel are running low for the tens of thousands of attendees (and tech bros) trapped at the Burning Man festival located in one of the harshest environments on earth (high desert, on a dried-up alkaline lake bed) in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada.

✅ SAVE $200 On Our best-selling 3-Month Emergency Food Kit when you go to my special web site http://www.preparewiththinkaboutit.com​ 🔥

If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/





WEBSITE:

https://thinkaboutit.news





VISIT US ON SUBSTACK:

https://thinkaboutitnow.substack.com/





Email address:

[email protected]





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.