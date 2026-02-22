Mexico: Pilot at Guadalajara Airport reports armed men, in terminal, airstrips & hangars

A pilot aboard a Airbus plane of an unknown airline at Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla International Airport in Guadalajara, in Jalisco State reports armed men not only invaded the airport terminal, but also the airstrips and Hangars.

The Mexican Government issues a NOTAM (Note for Airmen) Tapalpa, Jalisco, due to ongoing military operations by Mexican Army against CJNG sicarios, banning all flights within a 10 NM radius from surface to 22,000 ft until Feb 23, 14:00 UTC.

📝 Military locking down airspace over Jalisco means this operation is bigger than just El Mencho.

Cynthia... more info on previous videos...