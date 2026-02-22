Mexico: Pilot at Guadalajara Airport reports armed men, in terminal, airstrips & hangars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A pilot aboard a Airbus plane of an unknown airline at Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla International Airport in Guadalajara, in Jalisco State reports armed men not only invaded the airport terminal, but also the airstrips and Hangars.
The Mexican Government issues a NOTAM (Note for Airmen) Tapalpa, Jalisco, due to ongoing military operations by Mexican Army against CJNG sicarios, banning all flights within a 10 NM radius from surface to 22,000 ft until Feb 23, 14:00 UTC.
📝 Military locking down airspace over Jalisco means this operation is bigger than just El Mencho.
