Jack Maxey Recovers 450 Gigabytes of DELETED Material Hunter Biden's Laptop 🔥🔥🔥

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The whistleblower who provided Hunter's laptop to congressmen and DailyMail has fled to Switzerland fearing retaliation from Biden Admin.
“If he meant to erase these pictures as I was feeling there could be a high likelihood that there was something that no man or woman with a soul would want to see.”
“I'm going to make it available to the world.”