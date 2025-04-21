Putin slams Ukraine’s Corrupt Elites during a meeting today

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
During a meeting with heads of Russian municipalities, Putin slammed Ukraine’s corrupt elites:
You said that since the 1960s, nothing has happened there—no investments were made. We now understand that very well. They only extracted resources from those territories, and from those people.
They aren’t fighting for the people’s interests. They’re fighting for their stolen capital—stolen from the Ukrainian people and taken abroad.