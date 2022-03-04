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Witness report from Donetsk (Ukraine, February 24th, 2022): "There has been war here for 8 years!"
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110 views • March 04, 2022
The German and Russian-speaking young woman, Alina Lipp, has been living in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine for four months. In the following video, from February 24th, 2022 the freelance journalist reports live on site about how the people from Donetsk experience the current events
✓ www.kla.tv/21824
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www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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