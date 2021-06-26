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The Plot Against The President (2020) | Official Trailer
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177 views • June 26, 2021
MOVIE TRAILER:
The true story of how Congressman Devin Nunes uncovered the operation to bring down the President of the United States. Following the bestselling book, 'The Plot Against the President', by investigative journalist Lee Smith, this feature length documentary explores new information and additional interviews as the case unfolds. All Americans and a lot of the world think they know about "Russiagate '', but most people would not be able to explain exactly what happened, and why it was the biggest political scandal in US history. This film captures the story directly from the people who lived it, including interviews with sources who won't provide interviews on this topic to any other film or media.

The True Story of the Biggest Political Scandal in U.S. History.
A documentary based on the bestselling book by Lee Smith.
website - https://patpmovie.com/
Director: Amanda Milius
Writer: Lee Smith (based on the book by)
Starring: Michael Anton, Mike Cernovich, Tom Fitton
Keywords
moviedevin nunesdocumentarytrue storyofficial trailerlee smith
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