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5/22/2021 Jim Jordan: Why don’t democrats on this committee want to know how the virus started? Why won’t the only committee in the United States Congress, focus solely on the Coronavirus? Questions for Dr. Fauci: Why are we funding research in a lab in Wuhan, China in the first place? Why are we doing that? The American people like an answer to those question.