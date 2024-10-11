In Resurfaced Clip, Kamala Harris Fantasizes About Weaponizing DOJ Against 'Misinformation'





A clip from May of 2019 has resurfaced in which Harris fantasizes about weaponizing the DOJ against speech the government doesn't like, and the platforms that allow it.

Speaking at the annual NAACP 'Fight for Freedom Fund' dinner in Detroit, Harris threatened: "We will put the Department of Justice of the United States back in the business of justice. We will double the civil rights division, and direct Law Enforcement to counter this extremism.

"We will hold Social Media Platforms accountable for the hate infiltrating their platforms - because they have a responsibility to help fight against this threat to our Democracy. And if you profit off of hate, if you act as a megaphone for misinformation or cyber warfare. If you don't police your platforms, we are going to hold you accountable as a community."

Source - ZH





