Jonathan Emord, Fed Independence, Trump Exits 66 Organizations, Fraud Industrial Complex, NJ Vax Power Grab - The RSB Show 1-15-26

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Jonathan Emord, Fed Independence Questioned, Trump Exits 66 Organizations, Fraud Industrial Complex, MAHA vs GOP on Pesticides, Doctor Gender Confusion, Whole Milk Returns, Vitamin K Shots Decline, NJ Vaccine Power Grab, Organ Meat Trend, Thallium Metallicum, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/jonathan-emord-federal-reserve-independence-questioned-trump-exits-66-organizations-fraud-industrial-complex-maha-vs-gop-on-pesticides-doctor-gender-confusion-whole-milk-returns-pasteurized-mil/