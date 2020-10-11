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Proclaiming the Kingdom
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17 views • October 11, 2020
Proclaiming the Kingdom
So many are experiencing great trials and tribulations in this time. Now more than ever, the message of Salvation that comes through God and His son Yahshua is so vital. We are in the last days where fear and the anti-Christ spirit are rampant and in opposition to God and His Salvation, but no matter what persecutions and threats come to silence that voice, we are being called to continue to persevere, to speak, and proclaim the Kingdom of God.
Acts 18:13-17, 26-28
Psalm 119:105-112
Matthew 10:16-20
1 John 2:15-23
So many are experiencing great trials and tribulations in this time. Now more than ever, the message of Salvation that comes through God and His son Yahshua is so vital. We are in the last days where fear and the anti-Christ spirit are rampant and in opposition to God and His Salvation, but no matter what persecutions and threats come to silence that voice, we are being called to continue to persevere, to speak, and proclaim the Kingdom of God.
Acts 18:13-17, 26-28
Psalm 119:105-112
Matthew 10:16-20
1 John 2:15-23
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