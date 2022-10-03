MAAP REAL Coverage: Oct 2nd Kari Lake Q&A Friday, September 30, 2022 Kari Lake’s Ask Me Anything Tour – East Valley and Tucson Phoenix, AZ - Kari Lake is applying for a job as Governor and the Arizona Voters are the hiring manager. Since Katie Hobbs refuses to show up to the job interview and debate, Kari has decided to take the Job Interview on Tour! Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM MST Kari Lake’s Ask Me Anything Tour - East Valley Venue: Rancho de Tia Rosa 3129 E McKellips Rd Mesa, AZ 85213 Doors Open: 11:30 AM MST General Admission Tickets: Request Media Credentials: Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 3:30 PM MST Kari Lake’s Ask Me Anything Tour - Tucson Venue: Whiskey Roads 2290 W Ina Road Tucson, AZ 85741. MAAP REAL TALK SHOW copyright 2022 Producer Director George Nemeh

