MAAP REAL Coverage: Oct 2nd Kari Lake Q&A Friday, September 30, 2022
Kari Lake’s Ask Me Anything Tour – East Valley and Tucson
Phoenix, AZ - Kari Lake is applying for a job as Governor and the Arizona Voters are the
hiring manager. Since Katie Hobbs refuses to show up to the job interview and debate, Kari has
decided to take the Job Interview on Tour!
Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM MST
Kari Lake’s Ask Me Anything Tour - East Valley
Venue:
Rancho de Tia Rosa
3129 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213
Doors Open:
11:30 AM MST
General Admission Tickets:
Request Media Credentials:
Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 3:30 PM MST
Kari Lake’s Ask Me Anything Tour - Tucson
Venue:
Whiskey Roads
2290 W Ina Road
Tucson, AZ 85741.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW copyright 2022
Producer Director George Nemeh
