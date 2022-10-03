Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Kari Lake’s Ask Me Anything Tour Tucson
40 views
channel image
MAAP Real Talk + MEDIA
Published 2 months ago |

MAAP REAL Coverage: Oct 2nd Kari Lake Q&A Friday, September 30, 2022 Kari Lake’s Ask Me Anything Tour – East Valley and Tucson Phoenix, AZ - Kari Lake is applying for a job as Governor and the Arizona Voters are the hiring manager. Since Katie Hobbs refuses to show up to the job interview and debate, Kari has decided to take the Job Interview on Tour! Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM MST Kari Lake’s Ask Me Anything Tour - East Valley Venue: Rancho de Tia Rosa 3129 E McKellips Rd Mesa, AZ 85213 Doors Open: 11:30 AM MST General Admission Tickets: Request Media Credentials: Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 3:30 PM MST Kari Lake’s Ask Me Anything Tour - Tucson Venue: Whiskey Roads 2290 W Ina Road Tucson, AZ 85741. MAAP REAL TALK SHOW copyright 2022 Producer Director George Nemeh

Keywords
arizonagovernortucson

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket