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Ask the Crazy Ozone Lady #5: "What Is The Best Systemic Ozone Treatment for Men (at Home)"
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132 views • April 25, 2021
Ask the Crazy Ozone Lady #5: "What Is The Best Systemic Ozone Treatment for Men (at Home)"
I don’t believe that rectal ozone insufflations are a potent systemic ozone treatment.
So, which ozone treatments do I recommend for men who want to use ozone treatments at home?
- Ozone saunas: https://thepowerofozone.com/how-to-gu...
- Full Body Ozone Bag: https://thepowerofozone.com/how-to-gu...
- Hydrogen peroxide baths with 1 to 2 cups of 35% peroxide in full bathtub of hot water, stay in for 20 to 30 min
- Drinking ozonated water: https://thepowerofozone.com/how-to-gu...
- Ear insufflations: https://thepowerofozone.com/how-to-gu...
- Breathing Ozonated Olive Oil: https://thepowerofozone.com/how-to-gu...
*******************
Website: https://thepowerofozone.com/blog
Consult with the Crazy Ozone Lady: https://thepowerofozone.com/consulting/
Subscribe to The Power of Ozone newsletter: https://thepowerofozone.com/NEWS
Telegram: https://t.me/thepowerofozone
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thepowerofoz...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thepowerofm...
Gab: https://gab.com/thepowerofozone/
Flote: https://flote.app/user/thepowerofozone
Minds: https://www.minds.com/thepowerofozone/
Odyssee: https://odysee.com/@thepowerofozone:f
Amazon shop: https://www.amazon.com/shop/thepowero...
Join The Ozone Group on Mewe: https://mewe.com/join/theozonegroup2
I don’t believe that rectal ozone insufflations are a potent systemic ozone treatment.
So, which ozone treatments do I recommend for men who want to use ozone treatments at home?
- Ozone saunas: https://thepowerofozone.com/how-to-gu...
- Full Body Ozone Bag: https://thepowerofozone.com/how-to-gu...
- Hydrogen peroxide baths with 1 to 2 cups of 35% peroxide in full bathtub of hot water, stay in for 20 to 30 min
- Drinking ozonated water: https://thepowerofozone.com/how-to-gu...
- Ear insufflations: https://thepowerofozone.com/how-to-gu...
- Breathing Ozonated Olive Oil: https://thepowerofozone.com/how-to-gu...
*******************
Website: https://thepowerofozone.com/blog
Consult with the Crazy Ozone Lady: https://thepowerofozone.com/consulting/
Subscribe to The Power of Ozone newsletter: https://thepowerofozone.com/NEWS
Telegram: https://t.me/thepowerofozone
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thepowerofoz...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thepowerofm...
Gab: https://gab.com/thepowerofozone/
Flote: https://flote.app/user/thepowerofozone
Minds: https://www.minds.com/thepowerofozone/
Odyssee: https://odysee.com/@thepowerofozone:f
Amazon shop: https://www.amazon.com/shop/thepowero...
Join The Ozone Group on Mewe: https://mewe.com/join/theozonegroup2
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