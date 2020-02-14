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WTF!! California lab says it discovered Coronavirus Vaccine in 3 hours!!?
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1960 views • February 14, 2020
California lab says it discovered coronavirus vaccine in 3 hours!! Scientists are racing to get the vaccine on the market in record time!!
An American biotech company says it created a coronavirus vaccine three hours after getting access to the virus' genetic sequence in mid-January, and now scientists are racing to get the vaccine on the market in record time.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals is based in Pennsylvania, but scientists in its laboratory in San Diego made the discovery.
Inovio's stock jumped to $5.32 a share a few days after the company announced it was selected to work on a coronavirus vaccine.
The American company is partnering with Beijing Advaccine, a Chinese company, to work on the vaccine. Inovio also received $9 million to work on the vaccine from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which is backed by billionaire Bill Gates.
An American biotech company says it created a coronavirus vaccine three hours after getting access to the virus' genetic sequence in mid-January, and now scientists are racing to get the vaccine on the market in record time.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals is based in Pennsylvania, but scientists in its laboratory in San Diego made the discovery.
Inovio's stock jumped to $5.32 a share a few days after the company announced it was selected to work on a coronavirus vaccine.
The American company is partnering with Beijing Advaccine, a Chinese company, to work on the vaccine. Inovio also received $9 million to work on the vaccine from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which is backed by billionaire Bill Gates.
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