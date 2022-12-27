What IS nuclear fusion energy & are we TRULY close to obtaining it?

Glenn Beck





The scientific community recently had something to celebrate: ‘US Makes Historic Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion Energy,’ Bloomberg reported earlier this month. But, Glenn explains that despite the big news, nuclear fusion energy appears to still be decades away — at best. So what’s REALLY going on? In this clip, Glenn is joined by Jeff Brown, Brownstone Research Founder & Chief Investment Analyst. Brown explains exactly what nuclear fusion energy is, how it’s fueled, it’s affordability, and perhaps most importantly, if we’re ACTUALLY close to obtaining it…





