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Prince Phillip 99 - 9 11s 'a dead!y V!rus' 23-46-6911 Be Prepared..!
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1784 views • April 09, 2021
I pray you are all at peace in Christ Jesus. The ONLY Truth, The ONLY True Life, The ONLY True Way!
Pride goeth before destruction, and a prideful spirit before a fall. -Proverbs 16:18 When they say peace and safety, sudden destruction comes upon them... -and they shall not escape. 1Thessalonians 5:3Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature! https://rumble.com/c/c-604505https://...
e- kam weld at Ya who dot com
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
Pride goeth before destruction, and a prideful spirit before a fall. -Proverbs 16:18 When they say peace and safety, sudden destruction comes upon them... -and they shall not escape. 1Thessalonians 5:3Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature! https://rumble.com/c/c-604505https://...
e- kam weld at Ya who dot com
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
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