https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



ITM TRADING, INC.







Jan 17, 2023Is it time to get your money out of the system? If the bankers don't even trust the banks or have confidence in the FDIC, why should you? Our expert Gold & Silver analysts have 25+ years of experience and can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets. You can schedule a FREE strategy call through this link: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=HN1172022&month=2023-01

or by calling 877-410-1414. 🆓 Get a FREE guide on how to buy gold and silver: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=HN1172022

In the beginning, we had gold and silver money. Then they transitioned us to a gold certificate, so you'd walk in the bank with gold and you could walk out with the gold certificate. That helped you feel like, okay, well these had some value, until they don't. What’s coming up, is about to devastate most people and the foundation is laid, I'm gonna talk to you about the insurance and what's really happening underneath the surface that actually puts all of your wealth at risk. 📖 Chapters:

0:00 Wealth at Risk

1:24 Deposit Reclassification

9:27 Deposit Insurance Fund Report

13:43 Leverage Debt Machine

16:08 FDIC Bankers Discuss Bail-In

23:01 Central Banks Binge on Gold 🔗

To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/fdic-... 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🔔Subscribe for critical info, strategies, and updates: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/fdic-plans-for-collapse-banks-buy-gold-and-plan-for-bail-ins/

🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldS... 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. _______________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 877-410-1414 For More Videos and Research, Click Here: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog



