Please tell anyone you can how you got your shoes of peace

people often ask about donating to me and my answer is always the same, no.

God saved my life and provided me the means and the strength to continue doing exactly as He asks. Therefore only He can guide me.

However, in my own selfish way as a believer, I ask you to tell anyone you can how you got your shoes of peace from Jesus as I have mine. He loves us in ways no words can express us and I want that love for every soul.

thank you for being here on the channel and Amen to shoes of peace, happy late shabbat everyone, Amen

