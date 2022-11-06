Please tell anyone you can how you got your shoes of peace

t.y.
people often ask about donating to me and my answer is always the same, no.
God saved my life and provided me the means and the strength to continue doing exactly as He asks. Therefore only He can guide me.
However, in my own selfish way as a believer, I ask you to tell anyone you can how you got your shoes of peace from Jesus as I have mine. He loves us in ways no words can express us and I want that love for every soul.
thank you for being here on the channel and Amen to shoes of peace, happy late shabbat everyone, Amen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.