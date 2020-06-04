When You See All These Things...Know That Summer Is Near! We Fly Soon!!

Please share this video with as many people as you can.The weekend of June 6th, could prove to be one that the world will remember in a similar fashion than that of September 11th, 2001. The enemy's predictive programming is pointing to this time as being the start of very important events in the world that will bring even more change to the world than that of a global pandemic.Keep your eyes on Obama's virtual graduation event that will occur on Saturday, June 6th at 3 PM ET and also on what happens to Berlin during this time. If anything of significance happens, and since I could only speculate at the time of uploading this video, then pay close attention to the rest of the information in this video. It will provide you with an idea of what to expect in the month before us.The Series on the Harvest and Temple models is found at the link below and explains WHY there will be a division in God's harvest and between the waters above the firmament and the waters below the firmament. Please watch it if you have not seen it yet! It will answer a lot of questions you may have surrounding the Rapture and when it will occur.