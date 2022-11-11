WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE | #1760

Links from Today's Show:

Aftermath , by Siegfried Sassoon: https://www.lewrockwell.com/lrc-blog/aftermath-by-siegfried-sassoon-3/

Lesbian With a Big Fact, But The Damage is Done : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Gay1YA9MZY

Man wins Miss America : https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2022/11/09/video-biological-male-wins-miss-america-in-new-hampshire-teen-beauty-pageant/

THEY DID IT AGAIN : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xo2idRoPeyM&t=17s

Dominion at work again... : https://www.bitchute.com/video/hdBuLrVSLMEq/

BibleGateway

Romans 1 : https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=rom+1&version=KJV - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Romans+1+&version=MSG

John 6: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=john+6&version=KJV

1 Corinthians 11 : https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1+cor+11&version=KJV

Psalms 59 : https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalms+59&version=KJV

Psalms 79 : https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalms+79&version=KJV

Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.

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