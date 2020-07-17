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DR. FAUCI, MELINDA GATES AND BARACK OBAMA AT THE WUHAN LAB IN 2015!!
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1380 views • July 17, 2020
Evidence of Dr. Fauci, Melinda Gates and Barack Obama all help create The Wuhan Lab in 2015!!
Here is the link:
https://adrenogate.wordpress.com/2020/07/13/dr-fauci-melinda-gates-and-barack-obama-at-the-wuhan-lab-in-2015-_qpatriot1776/?fbclid=IwAR1Qg6DgC5gfhBcc6i5uJwq-YjHzj8hboNovM9X5kZYVGFn2KdAW1LhDzig
Here is the link:
https://adrenogate.wordpress.com/2020/07/13/dr-fauci-melinda-gates-and-barack-obama-at-the-wuhan-lab-in-2015-_qpatriot1776/?fbclid=IwAR1Qg6DgC5gfhBcc6i5uJwq-YjHzj8hboNovM9X5kZYVGFn2KdAW1LhDzig
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