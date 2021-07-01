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Firestone Walker Luponic Distortion 18 3.5/5
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20 views • July 01, 2021
Add .5 if you like the bitter stuff.
Firestone Walker gives us another from their experimental series focusing on flavoring thru just the hop blends. While theyre hit and miss I always find these to be interesting. This is the 18th in the series and features new Zealand hops for the flavoring. Dry Hopped she runs 5.9 for the ABV the IBUs are 50 and the SRM is a 5.
Once again the traditional glass proves it's provenance for this style.
She is a bitter brew with the grapefruit being most prominent to my palate.
Not a bad brew but not the style I prefer personally.
Thanks for coming by and popping a cold one with me.
We appreciate you for taking the time to watch, like and share.
From Pima ,Sancho and I folks, Be the Big 3 folks
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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Firestone Walker gives us another from their experimental series focusing on flavoring thru just the hop blends. While theyre hit and miss I always find these to be interesting. This is the 18th in the series and features new Zealand hops for the flavoring. Dry Hopped she runs 5.9 for the ABV the IBUs are 50 and the SRM is a 5.
Once again the traditional glass proves it's provenance for this style.
She is a bitter brew with the grapefruit being most prominent to my palate.
Not a bad brew but not the style I prefer personally.
Thanks for coming by and popping a cold one with me.
We appreciate you for taking the time to watch, like and share.
From Pima ,Sancho and I folks, Be the Big 3 folks
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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