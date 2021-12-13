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Undercover robotic police patrolling our city's soon.
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4203 views • December 13, 2021
These androids are much faster, stronger, smarter. They can identify someone within seconds. And detain them quickly. With a taser type weapon that can slowly increase with voltage. Depending on how much the person wants to resist arrest.
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