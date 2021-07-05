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SHORTAGES COMING THE LIKES OF WHICH YOU HAVE NEVER SEEN!!
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581 views • July 05, 2021
SHORTAGES COMING THE LIKES OF WHICH YOU HAVE NEVER SEEN!
Directive from governments worldwide is "Let it sit" deliberately clogging up freight worldwide after destroying most farm produce. Choose to fight them with food in your stomach or while starving.
Directive from governments worldwide is "Let it sit" deliberately clogging up freight worldwide after destroying most farm produce. Choose to fight them with food in your stomach or while starving.
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