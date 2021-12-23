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The China Files and Global Communism
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395 views • December 23, 2021
From Infowars. Alex Jones looks like a ... in candlelight.
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Rebel News is controlled opposition
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Fox News is controlled opposition
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https://www.brighteon.com/b8e2aa87-5fd4-48c2-a503-f462c3ac753a
Also watch:
Rebel News is controlled opposition
https://www.brighteon.com/d38205c6-f0ce-4dce-b442-601ffef98b3a
Fox News is controlled opposition
https://www.brighteon.com/ea1d2697-94bf-4cd2-bc88-be35be4dd3da
https://www.brighteon.com/62d14e70-d11f-419b-8ddb-fbf3afd389d3
https://www.brighteon.com/b8e2aa87-5fd4-48c2-a503-f462c3ac753a
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