2029 Antichrist Holocaust Prophecy

Revelation 13 describes a future date where the Beast, we call him the Antichrist, will receive a deadly head wound. He will be healed.
One of the heads of the beast appeared to have received a fatal wound, but its fatal wound was healed, and the whole earth followed after the beast in amazement. They worshipped the dragon, because he had given his authority to the beast; and they worshipped the beast, saying, Rev. 13:3-4
Why are there five-year patterns pointing to Nisan/Aviv 2029 as the date when the Antichrist receives his head wound and is healed?
