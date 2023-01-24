[Feb 8, 2018] Silent Holocaust 2 : Death by 5G Smart Cities (Cattle to the Slaughter) [ Builder Rejected]

All links found at www.FlatEarthDave.com
5G and the Internet of Things are silent weapons for quiet wars in an undeclared war of attrition against humanity. As all major nations scramble to be the first to rollout a nationwide 5G network, it's all part of the elite plan for population reduction to bring their New Atlantis to fruition – the New World Order predicated on the utopian ideals of Plato, Francis Bacon, Adam Weishaupt and even those behind Karl Marx and the Communist Manifesto, with the last stand of nationalist pride based in Zionism.
BUSTED: Smart Meters Emit Constant Microwave Radiation: WUSA9 News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGdAefQ8nbg
Live Blood & Electrosmog
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7E36zGHxRw
Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt - Smart Meters & EMR - The Health Crisis Of Our Time
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PktaaxPl7RI
Smart Meters DAMAGE YOUR DNA BLOOD Slow Kill Weapons ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VK7xWIJGwBM
5G Cell Towers; Checkmate Humanity
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=esSfarSOrQw
Warning from scientists and doctors! Potentially deadly microwave frequencies. 5G & smart meters.
https://steemit.com/life/@lugh/warning-from-scientists-and-doctors-potentially-deadly-microwave-frequencies-5g-and-smart-meters
Health Risk: 5G Ultra-High Frequency Radiation Is Coming
https://www.secretenergy.com/news/health-risk-5g-ultra-high-frequency-radiation-is-coming/
The Same Frequencies Used for Pain-Inflicting Crowd Control Weapons Form the Foundation of the Network that Will Tie Together More Than 50 Billion Devices As Part of the Internet of Things
http://www.washingtonsblog.com/2017/03/internet-things-cause-cancer.html
5 Terrifying Realities Of My Job As A Cell Tower Climber
http://www.cracked.com/personal-experiences-2308-5-terrifying-realities-my-job-as-cell-tower-climber.html
Moscow hopes to become first 5G city by 2020
https://www.rbth.com/science_and_tech/2017/04/10/moscow-hopes-to-become-first-5g-city-by-2020_739446
1 billion could be using 5G by 2023 with China set to dominate
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/10/18/5g-to-have-1-billion-users-by-2023-with-china-set-to-dominate.html
Why the Middle East could be the first region in the world to adopt 5G
https://www.techrepublic.com/article/why-the-middle-east-could-be-the-first-region-in-the-world-to-adopt-5g/
Our Hidden History of Corporations in the United States
http://reclaimdemocracy.org/corporate-accountability-history-corporations-us/
The Hidden History of Corporate Rule
http://www.duhc.org/page/the-hidden-history-of
The United States is a Corporation
http://factmyth.com/factoids/the-united-states-is-a-corporation/
The District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871
http://memory.loc.gov/cgi-bin/ampage?collId=llsl&fileName=016/llsl016.db&recNum=0454
Washington's Secret Doomsday Plans
http://theweek.com/articles/714780/washingtons-secret-doomsday-plans
Mt. Weather: Top Secret Government Facility Activated for Power Outage in April
https://www.nbcwashington.com/investigations/Mt-Weather-Governments-Backup-Emergency-Operations-Center-Activated-for-Power-Outage-in-April-308565781.html
The American Government’s Secret Plan for Surviving the End of the World
http://foreignpolicy.com/2017/04/14/the-american-governments-secret-plan-for-surviving-the-end-of-the-world/
REX84: FEMA's Blueprint for Martial Law in America
https://www.globalresearch.ca/rex-84-fema-s-blueprint-for-martial-law-in-america/3010
Jade Helm 16 is Training to Withold Food from the American People
http://www.thecommonsenseshow.com/2016/03/30/jade-helm-16-is-training-to-withhold-food-from-the-american-people/
The Three Phases of FEMA Camp Mass Arrests Under UWEX16
http://www.thecommonsenseshow.com/2016/02/10/the-three-phases-of-fema-camp-mass-arrests-under-uwex-16/
MUSIC:
Scott Holmes – Vast Skyline, Vikings Are Coming, Entering The Tower, Locked Up, Alien Wasteland
Parvus Decree – Haere Mai Ambient Edition
Jahzzar -- Fibonacci
Red Dawn – Dream Sequence Part 1
http://freemusicarchive.org/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.