Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BREAKING🚨🚜 PALESTINIAN CIVIL DEFENSE HAS DISCOVERED HUNDREDS OF BODIES BURIED BY THE IDF
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
520 Subscribers
56 views
Published Monday

⁣Pelham - BREAKING🚨🚜 Palestinian civil defense has discovered hundreds of bodies buried by the IDF in a mass grave outside the Nasser Hospital… At least 400 bodies have been found with many being children with their hands bound behind their backs… THIS IS A GENOCIDE…🇵🇸💔


Source: https://twitter.com/Resist_05/status/1782308516306579683


Thumbnail: https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20240422-scores-bodies-found-in-mass-graves-unearthed-at-hospital-in-gaza-khan-younis


https://www.commondreams.org/news/mass-grave-gaza-nasser-hospital


https://countercurrents.org/2024/04/gruesome-400-bodies-found-in-mass-graves-in-gaza/


https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/-israel-s--civilian-executions--bulldozer-burials--shocking


https://www.commondreams.org/news/rafah-airstrikes-us-weapons


https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2023/11/22/israel-hamas-war-live-israeli-government-to-vote-on-gaza-truce-deal?update=2504652


https://en.vijesti.me/world/globus/703711/live-civil-defense-exhumed-at-least-50-bodies-of-palestinians-killed-by-israeli-forces


https://www.newsflare.com/video/640847/palestine-dozens-bodies-found-in-a-mass-grave-in-khan-yunis


https://truthout.org/articles/israeli-forces-massacred-hundreds-at-al-shifa-hospital-heres-how-it-happened/


Anons grok that our election infrastructure is being held hostage:


KiloMineralProton

America is run by rigging elections.

Keywords
idfmulti pronged attackkhan younisgaza genocidenasser hospital

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket