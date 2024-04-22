Pelham - BREAKING🚨🚜 Palestinian civil defense has discovered hundreds of bodies buried by the IDF in a mass grave outside the Nasser Hospital… At least 400 bodies have been found with many being children with their hands bound behind their backs… THIS IS A GENOCIDE…🇵🇸💔
Source: https://twitter.com/Resist_05/status/1782308516306579683
Thumbnail: https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20240422-scores-bodies-found-in-mass-graves-unearthed-at-hospital-in-gaza-khan-younis
https://www.commondreams.org/news/mass-grave-gaza-nasser-hospital
https://countercurrents.org/2024/04/gruesome-400-bodies-found-in-mass-graves-in-gaza/
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/-israel-s--civilian-executions--bulldozer-burials--shocking
https://www.commondreams.org/news/rafah-airstrikes-us-weapons
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2023/11/22/israel-hamas-war-live-israeli-government-to-vote-on-gaza-truce-deal?update=2504652
https://en.vijesti.me/world/globus/703711/live-civil-defense-exhumed-at-least-50-bodies-of-palestinians-killed-by-israeli-forces
https://www.newsflare.com/video/640847/palestine-dozens-bodies-found-in-a-mass-grave-in-khan-yunis
https://truthout.org/articles/israeli-forces-massacred-hundreds-at-al-shifa-hospital-heres-how-it-happened/
Anons grok that our election infrastructure is being held hostage:
KiloMineralProton
America is run by rigging elections.
