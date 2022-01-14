© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mass COVID Camps Being Built: Concentration Camps for the Unvaxxed Down Under
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • January 14, 2022
If you know anything at all about Australia, you probably know that it has a lot of space. Three million square miles of space, to be exact. That’s almost as much space as the 48 contiguous U.S. states, and with just 30 million people to fill them. There’s another camp going up in Western Australia which even Australia’s “mainstream” media admits is being built on toxic land. Maria Zeee joins us to discuss all this.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.