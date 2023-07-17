Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Who in Biden’s DOJ Leaked a Trump Audio Tape to the Media?
channel image
GalacticStorm
2063 Subscribers
Shop now
93 views
Published Yesterday

Who in Biden’s DOJ Leaked a Trump Audio Tape to the Media?


A secretly recorded audio tape of Donald Trump has mysteriously been leaked to the media in a brazen attempt to poison the jury pool in Trump’s upcoming criminal trial. Led by Joe Biden’s attack dogs, Merrick Garland and Jack Smith, these relentless Democrats will resort to anything, legal or illegal, to dispose of their political enemies. Will anyone be held to account?

https://get.blazetv.com/levin/

Keywords
mark levinlife liberty levinbiden regimedoj leak

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket