Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi: Because Of mRNA Vaccines, The Brains Of Billions Of People Are Not Working Anymore.
"The mRNA vaccines cause the destruction of brain cells. Obviously. And that is what we are now experiencing. We're seeing -- I'm afraid to say BILLIONS OF PEOPLE -- whose brains are not working anymore. Not as they should be. They are altered. And they don't have the willpower anymore. They don't have the intelligence anymore..."
Source @ZFoundation
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link
