Secretary of State Marco Rubio comments to CNN

Secretary of State Marco Rubio comments.

Zelensky should apologize for this fiasco. He did not need to act like an adversary of the US. To end the conflict, you need to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia. If you threaten Putin, swear, demand unrealistic things - you will not be able to negotiate. There will be no peace and all those horrors you spoke of will continue. Zelensky does not want peace. This was an act of torpedoing the US peace initiative. This upset us very much. He needs to apologize for wasting our time!

Adding, more Rubio:

Europe proposes to continue the conflict in Ukraine for another year in hopes of weakening Russia - US Secretary of State Rubio

Rubio stressed that the US believes such a plan is unrealistic and could lead to even greater destruction and loss of life.

Adding, from Maria Z:

Maria Zakharova:

I think Zelensky's BIGGEST lie of all his lies is the White House statement that the Kiev regime was left alone in 2022, without support.

It's a miracle of restraint how Trump and Vance restrained themselves and didn't punch this scumbag.