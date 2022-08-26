The Book of Genesis, Chapters 31-36, KJV

Chapters 31 through 36 of the book of Genesis. Jacob wrestles with Jahweh, and God renames Jacob, Israel. Jacob is the physical manifestation-Israel is the spiritual manifestation. The nation of Israel is God's People, those He chose from before time. In these end times we must be good servants, good messengers, good workers and good soldiers for our God and King that we may share in His everlasting rest. God bless you and thank you for watching. Heads up-deep state turning the tables and may be pinning co-vaxx disaster/deaths/injuries on Trump. This scenario may make a scapegoat of Fauci as well, so that's some win. Time will tell if this is merely another effort by the globalists to rally Trump's base, or if they are really gunning for him to bring him down. Of course Trump bears some blame for the multitudinous crimes committed via the covid vaccine, although there are many, far more culpable individuals and institutions in the matter. Segue to civil war, or another effort by the satanists to bring Trump down? Time will tell.