Dr. Reiner Fuellmich SPEAKS out on Vaxx Genocide: GLOBAL Class Action Lawsuit For Pfizer and Moderna, Nuremburg 2.0
Truth or Consequences
Dr. Fuellmich has made it his mission in life to expose the danger that forced Covid jabs pose to the public. He’s been tracking the surge in young people dropping dead out of the blue ever since the vaccine rolled out. Dr. Fuellmich is on to once again prove the overwhelming amount of deaths resulting from the shot.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

vaccinesnwonurembergdepopulationwefcovid

