Dr. Reiner Fuellmich SPEAKS out on Vaxx Genocide: GLOBAL Class Action Lawsuit For Pfizer and Moderna, Nuremburg 2.0

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Fuellmich has made it his mission in life to expose the danger that forced Covid jabs pose to the public. He’s been tracking the surge in young people dropping dead out of the blue ever since the vaccine rolled out. Dr. Fuellmich is on to once again prove the overwhelming amount of deaths resulting from the shot.
Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!