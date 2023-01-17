https://gettr.com/post/p25damg5c94

01/11/2023 Dr. Naomi Wolf: The FDA is trying to cover their tracks before all their crimes are exposed. FDA knew perfectly well that there were thousands of cardiac events starting from the end of 2020. The vaccine is a bio-weapon. I really think it's the CCP making war on the next generation of Americans. Absolutely, it's bigger than just pharma profits, sadly.

01/11/2023 娜奥米·沃尔夫：美国食品药品监督管理局试图在所有罪行被揭露之前掩盖他们的犯罪痕迹。FDA从2020年年底就完全知道疫苗导致了数千例心脏疾病。新冠疫苗是生物武器。我真的认为这是中共在对美国的下一代开战。让人伤心的是，推广疫苗的原因肯定比药厂赚取利润的目的大得多。