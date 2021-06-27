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Job 28:12-28 WISDOM GAINED
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20 views • June 27, 2021
Job 28:12-28 WISDOM GAINED - God’s wisdom is found in fearing and obeying Him.
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-large-print-summer-2021-M00100335
People today are seeking words of wisdom and dependable counsel concerning how to navigate life’s challenges. We may search the Internet looking for the right piece of advice or help we need. We may fill our bookshelves or eReaders with self-help books. While it is true others may offer helpful advice in life, the Bible reveals that the source and goal of wisdom is God; true wisdom comes from Him and leads to Him. Job 28:12-28 emphasizes this truth.
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https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-large-print-summer-2021-M00100335
People today are seeking words of wisdom and dependable counsel concerning how to navigate life’s challenges. We may search the Internet looking for the right piece of advice or help we need. We may fill our bookshelves or eReaders with self-help books. While it is true others may offer helpful advice in life, the Bible reveals that the source and goal of wisdom is God; true wisdom comes from Him and leads to Him. Job 28:12-28 emphasizes this truth.
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website:
https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social:
https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab:
https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Preparedness
https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
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