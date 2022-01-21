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Globalists Accelerate Controlled Collapse, Ditch Covid for Climate Lockdowns, Cyber Attacks, More – FULL SHOW 1/20/22
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472 views • January 21, 2022
Phase one of the Great Reset is nearing its end! Don’t let the mad scientists get what they want! Help humanity reach the stars by sharing this broadcast! Tune in NOW to hear bombshell intel from special guests found nowhere else! Stop the globalist power grab today!
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