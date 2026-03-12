The Save America Act, the Lying Liars, and the Shattered Windshield

Kristy Allen delivers a powerful manifesto for the moment—a moment when the old world's frame can no longer contain the light, and the cracks in the windshield become the openings through which truth finally pours.





The centerpiece is the Save America Act: five lines of text that have sent the D.C. establishment into a collective meltdown. Voter ID. Proof of citizenship. No universal mail-in ballots. No men in women's sports. No child gender surgeries. These are not radical demands. They are the bare minimum of a functioning republic. And the fraudsters are terrified.





But Allen also turns the lens inward, offering a field guide to the "lying liars who lie"—the AI-generated images, the shadow influencers, the foreign proxies, the rage-bait posts designed to divide and conquer. She shares her own lesson in discernment, reminding us that even the well-intentioned can be fooled by pixels.





She dismantles the character assassins: the Katie Johnson fraud case, the fake Trump-Epstein photos, the black pill content creators pushing fake stories about gold heists and secret ledgers. And she reveals the truth behind Kristi Noem's "grilling" by Senator John Kennedy—not a demolition, but a promotion. Noem now leads the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition, a 17-nation shield surrounding the cartels' headquarters, while Mark Wayne Mullen prepares to audit DHS from the inside.





The 14th district of Georgia is in play. Clayton Fuller, Trump's handpicked prosecutor, heads to a runoff on April 7th. The cartels are being dismantled. The City of London is losing its grip. The rats are screaming for their bankers.





The dark side is out of shadows. The victory is ours.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.